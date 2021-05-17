Celebrate Independence Day with an evening of festival food, drinks, live music and the largest fireworks show in North Texas on July 4 at Fort Worth’s Fourth.

The festival grounds will reopen this year to give patrons the opportunity to spread out and enjoy the evening and fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion. Admission to the festival grounds is free.

Attendees are encouraged to enter the festival grounds as early as 6 p.m. for the fireworks show that includes spectacular special effects that can’t be seen from afar. Come early and claim a spot. Chairs and blankets are allowed.

The evening format includes local food and beverage vendors who will be onsite with multiple stands throughout the festival grounds. No outside coolers are allowed.

Ray Johnston Band will kick off the fest with live music on the Main Stage. As the sun goes down, the sounds of Party Machine Band will fill the evening air. The high-energy cover band will play dance favorites and pump up the crowd for the spectacular fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m.

The public is allowed to bring their own tube and float from 6-8 p.m. At 8 p.m., the water will be cleared before dark. No tubes will be available to rent this year due to the reduced hours of the festival. There will also be no kids’ activities.