Travel technology leader ITS and Visit Fort Worth today announced a partnership to help travelers reconnect with events and conventions as the industry rebounds from COVID-19.

Visit Fort Worth will be the first destination marketing organization to feature the ITS TripEvents product in promotions for events, including the Charles Schwab Challenge, USA Gymnastics and Bassmaster Classic.

“ITS has provided innovative technology and travel services to the events and meetings industry for years so we are very excited to support Visit Fort Worth and their unwavering desire to host safe and significant in-person events,” said Renee McKenney, vice president of TripEvents. McKenney joined ITS in 2020 to develop and grow meetings and events business as next generation travel technology to choose, self-book, and manage events.

Fort Worth hosted the first national sports events during summer 2020, including the PGA tournament Charles Schwab Challenge and IndyCar racing at Texas Motor Speedway. Tens of thousands of fans are expected at sports and business events this May and June.

“Fort Worth has been a leader in moving tourism forward safely,” said Bob Jameson, Visit Fort Worth president and CEO. “As we host leading sports events and meetings, we are proud to partner with ITS to support the return of business travel.”

The ITS event booking engine connects travelers searching for flights and hotels including exclusive rates and fares with a simple user experience. ITS technology, which already powers American Airlines business.aa.com, will be leveraged to power Visit Fort Worth events.

Visit Fort Worth and ITS announced the partnership at the Smart Meetings Experience for meeting planners this week, held at the new Hotel Drover in the city’s historic Stockyards district.

Fort Worth led the nation in sports and meeting events held safely during the pandemic. In the first half of 2021, the city is hosting more than a dozen major sports competitions including three Olympic events, the NASCAR All-Star race, the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Bassmaster Classic. In the second half of the year, the Convention Center is scheduled to host more than 20 business events.

Served by DFW International Airport, Fort Worth is located four hours or less from any major U.S. city.

ITS’s TripEvents product suite focuses on a simple user experience, performance and connecting with travelers in new and novel ways. Visit Fort Worth recognized this effort and also realized that TripEvents’ ability to both provide self-service booking capabilities for travelers and to push trip information back into most major Event Registration software platforms makes travel planning easy.