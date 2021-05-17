Today Lockheed Martin announced OJ Sanchez as the new vice president and general manager for Aeronautics Integrated Fighter Group (IFG), succeeding Bridget Lauderdale who was recently named vice president and general manager for the F-35 Lightning II Program.

In this new role, Sanchez is responsible for the development, manufacture and sustainment of the F-16 and F-22 programs as well as the T-50, K-FX and J-FX international partnerships.

Prior to assuming this role, he was vice president and general manager for the F-22 Program, ensuring financial, schedule and quality performance targets were achieved. Sanchez has also served in senior leadership roles in Sustainment and the F-35 Program. He joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 after a distinguished U.S. Air Force career, where his final assignment was serving on the Joint Staff supporting global operations for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington, D.C. During his U.S. Air Force career, he served as a fighter pilot with more than 2,100 flight hours in the F-22 and F-15C and served in multiple operational and program leadership roles.

“OJ’s extensive fighter experience, along with his strong relationships and strategic thinking, position him to lead our IFG team in continuing to provide the highest level of support for our F-16 and F-22 operators and industry partners around the world,” said Greg Ulmer, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.