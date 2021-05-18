The city of Fort Worth on Saturday is sponsoring vaccine event for Fort Worth ISD students 12 to 15 and their eligible family members.

The clinic will be held at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 West Felix Street, Fort Worth from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to pre-register but walk-ups will be accommodated. Visit https://fortworthtexas.gov/covidshot to register. If registering early, please be sure to select May 22 to set you appointment at this location.

On the registration page, it may say “must be 18 or older.” That statement means only people 18 or older can register a young person under 18. The clinic will vaccinate students 12 and older.

The clinic will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine with the second dose scheduled for Saturday, June 12. These vaccinations are free of charge.

With the anticipation of inclement weather on Saturday, the Bob Bolen Complex will offer walk-in service for students and their families.

If you have any questions please call the city hotline at 817-392-8478 or email COVID19@fortworthtexas.gov.

