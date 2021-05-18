Dear Fort Worth Report friend,



Good morning!



In your Tuesday Report, our lede details a path forward for Fort Worth ISD after the pandemic. During a Read Fort Worth event Monday, Superintendent Kent Scribner talked with outgoing Mayor Betsy Price about the high price students paid for being forced out of the classroom and about how the district and the city plan to work together to play catch-up over the summer. Reporter Jacob Sanchez shares their thoughts.



Still undecided on the Fort Worth mayoral runoff? Watch the Fort Worth Report/KERA live debate between Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker at noon Tuesday. The link will be live right before the debate kicks off.

Here are a couple of key stories from our recent coverage you might have missed:

This is how Tarrant County municipal elections work.

How will the face of Fort Worth’s City Council change? 4 seats remain up for grabs.

Looking for something to do? Try the Writers Workshop – How to Write Satire, a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday sponsored by the Fort Worth Library. Find more details here. Take advantage of our calendar and list your events for free.

Do you have news you want to send us? Go here to submit your press release.

ON TAP: It’s almost graduation season. Reporter Jacob Sanchez will have the details on what Fort Worth and Tarrant County schools are doing, and what rules and guidelines will be in place for the big day. We’ll have that story later this week, so make sure you keep coming back for fresh content every day.

As always, thanks for reading, and please let us know what you want in your Report.

Thomas Martinez,

Managing Editor

What we’re reading

Editor’s note: ‘What we’re reading’ is a feature designed to boost knowledge of Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents through collaboration with other area news organizations. Any views or opinions in the stories linked below are not representative of Fort Worth Report.

◾ Amid critical need, Fort Worth schools’ project to expand broadband access is delayed.

◾ TxDOT launches annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign with event at Fort Worth Stockyards.

◾ Fort Worth’s Grace Hula Dance Company spreading aloha spirit.

What are you reading? And what would you like to read in the Fort Worth Report? Tweet at us or email us at membership@fortworthreport.org

If you were forwarded this newsletter by a friend, you can sign up here to get news updates from us.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.