Dear Fort Worth Report friend,

Good morning!

In your Wednesday Report, our lede details how a high tech relocation from Silicon Valley could bolster the city’s goal of becoming a tech hub. Reporter Neetish Basnet reports that an artificial intelligence company will create at least 66 full-time, high-paying jobs by 2022.



Tarrant Regional Water District hires new general manager despite concerns from public, new board member.

In case you missed it: Watch the video of Fort Worth mayoral runoff candidates Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker. The debate was hosted by Fort Worth Report and KERA. Don’t have time to watch the whole video? You can catch our recap right here.

Here are a couple of key stories from our recent coverage you might have missed:

What’s the best path forward for Fort Worth schools after pandemic?

How will the face of Fort Worth’s City Council change? 4 seats remain up for grabs.

Looking for something to do? Try the Face to Face music and motion group – Mansfield, at 9 a.m. Thursday at Katherine Rose Memorial Park, Mansfield. Go here for more details. Take advantage of our calendar and list your events for free.

Do you have news you want to send us? Go here to submit your press release.

ON TAP: Our new series, ‘Where I Live,’ features Meadowbrook resident Connie Bally, who tells us her story in her own words. We’ll have that story soon, so make sure you keep coming back for fresh content every day.

As always, thanks for reading, and please let us know what you want in your Report.

Thomas Martinez,

Managing Editor

What we’re reading

Editor’s note: ‘What we’re reading’ is a feature designed to boost knowledge of Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents through collaboration with other area news organizations. Any views or opinions in the stories linked below are not representative of Fort Worth Report.

◾ Buffalo’s finest Mediterranean concept makes Texas debut in Fort Worth.

◾ Fort Worth becomes John Wayne epicenter of the United States — new museum in the Stockyards celebrates a cowboy legend.

◾ There’s a ‘gold rush’ mentality in Dallas-Fort Worth’s housing market.

What are you reading? And what would you like to read in the Fort Worth Report? Tweet at us or email us at membership@fortworthreport.org

If you were forwarded this newsletter by a friend, you can sign up here to get news updates from us.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.