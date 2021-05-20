FORT WORTH, Texas, May 19, 2021– For the second year in a row, the historic Mount Olivet Memorial Day Service will not have a public audience due to Covid-19 virus concerns.

According to organizers, when the decision had to be made whether it was safe to host a large public gathering, both local and national guidelines recommended against it.

Therefore, one of the nation’s oldest and largest continually-held Memorial Day services will continue its 92-year history of honor with a private service to be held on Memorial Day, May 31, at Mount Olivet Cemetery located at 2301 North Sylvania Avenue at Northeast 28th Street.

The solemn and abbreviated program will begin with the playing of taps followed by a silent wreath placement ceremony.

Participating in the placement of wreath will be:

• The Honorable Glen Whitley, Tarrant County Judge

• The Honorable Betsy Price, Mayor, Fort Worth, Texas

• The Honorable Jungus Jordan, City Councilman, Fort Worth, Texas, and

• Captain Mark McLean, Commanding Officer, NAS Fort Worth JRB

Representing the audience of a grateful nation who cannot attend the annual service, each elected official will pass by and place a flower of remembrance into a wreath. The wreath will then be ceremonially placed by the Commanding Officer of NAS Fort Worth JRB at the foot of the “Doughboy” and “American GI” statues, in memory of all area war dead who sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation.

Kyle Hantz, a bugler, will begin the service with the playing of “Taps.” After the wreath is placed, bagpiper and retired Fort Worth firefighter, Steve Creed, will play “Amazing Grace” which will be followed by a benediction by LCDR Gregory Hazlett, U.S. Navy Command Chaplain.

Since 1930, the annual Mount Olivet service has conducted ceremonies near the middle of the cemetery, adjacent to two life-size bronze statues that honor the many war dead that are buried on the sacred grounds. One statue portrays a modern American infantryman and the other depicts a World War I “Doughboy.” The Doughboy statue was unveiled in December of 1929 and the first Mount Olivet Memorial Day Service was held the next May. 500-700 typically attend the annual event.

The service will be closed to public attendance.