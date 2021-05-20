Dear Fort Worth Report friend,

In your Thursday Report, our lede takes a look at the candidates for the lone Fort Worth Independent School District board seat in the runoff election. Reporter Jacob Sanchez details where the candidates stand on racial equity, learning loss and other key issues.



Did you miss the Fort Worth mayoral runoff debate sponsored by Fort Worth Report and KERA? Click here to watch it.

Tarrant Regional Water District: Confusion over hiring opens floodgate of questions.

Looking for something to do? Buy a ticket to go see comedian Luenell at 9:45 p.m. Friday at the Arlington Improv. Click here for more details. Take advantage of our calendar and list your events for free.

ON TAP: Area theatres are opening up again after a long layoff because of the pandemic. Reporter Neetish Basnet writes, for example, that Fort Worth Art Center is holding its first live performances of the year this May. We’ll have that story later this week, so make sure you keep coming back for fresh content every day.

◾ Blake Shelton bypasses Dallas for Fort Worth venue as only Texas tour stop.

◾ California logistics firm IDC takes new shipping hub in North Fort Worth.

◾ The Bassmaster Classic is coming to Fort Worth. Here’s why that’s a big deal.

