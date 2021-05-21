The Historic Southside Neighborhood Association will host two virtual forums Saturday.

The forums will be between District 8 City Council candidates Chris Nettles and Kelly Allen Gray and between Mayoral Candidates Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker.

The Nettles-Gray forum will be between 4-5 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID is 837 675 7679. The Password is 8kEnXE. Estrus Tucker will moderate.

The Peoples-Parker forum will be between 6-7 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID and password for this forum is the same. Roxanne Martinez will join Tucker in moderating this forum.

Neighbors may submit questions for the moderates to ask the candidates by emailing hsnaforums@gmail.com.

Early voting for the runoff is between May 24-June 1. Election day for the runoff is June 5.

Kelly Allen Gray, candidate for Fort Worth City Council district 8, incumbent

Chris Nettles, candidate for Fort Worth City Council district 8

Deborah Peoples talks about why she’s running for Fort Worth mayor. (Photo by Neetish Basnet)

Candidate for Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker discusses city issues at the open forum held on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto)

