The East Lancaster Avenue community is invited to join one of three upcoming virtual community meetings in June to learn more about Advancing East Lancaster. Public feedback will be used to help develop a plan for a connected, accessible and thriving corridor from downtown Fort Worth on Lancaster Avenue past Interstate 820 by implementing local high-capacity transit and surrounding economic development.

The project’s first round of public meetings is scheduled for June 15, 16 and 17, and are designed to bring residents, community leaders, elected officials, business owners and other stakeholders together with project representatives to obtain vital input needed to help guide the advancement of the transit-oriented development (TOD) plan. All are encouraged to attend, as your feedback is needed to support the design and development of project plans that will be compiled and presented to the Fort Worth City Council for approval.

About the Advancing East Lancaster plan

As the region continues to grow, we want communities to evolve as well. High-capacity transit has the ability to bypass traffic and avoid delays by operating in a dedicated lane. Establishing local high-capacity transit can provide not only convenient transit options, but economic opportunities to the surrounding communities through mixed-use development of commercial, residential, office and entertainment centered around or located near each transit station, while creating a sense of community. Help us determine what the corridor could look like and its future possibilities.

This project is led by Trinity Metro and the City of Fort Worth in coordination with the consultant firm Kimley-Horn.

VIRTUAL MEETING #1

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

12-1:30 p.m.

Registration link

VIRTUAL MEETING #2

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

4-5:30 p.m.

Registration link

VIRTUAL MEETING #3

Thursday, June 17, 2021

6-7:30 p.m.

Registration link