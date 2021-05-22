FORT WORTH, Texas – ‘Battlefront at Home: Saluting our Veterans & First Responders’ is the theme of this year’s Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade to step off at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Tarrant County Veterans Council.

Participants will form up in the Fort Worth Panther Island Pavilion parking lot, march down North Forest Park Blvd. along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River and return.

Although months away, The Tarrant County Veterans Council is busy planning for the special event. A parade website has launched (fw2021vetsdayparade.org) and the parade committee is soliciting support from individuals and organizations across North Texas for this year’s celebration.

“Everyone can join in our salute to veterans and first responders who’ve given so much during the pandemic,” notes Parade Chairman Ken Cox. “Simply visit our website where you can learn how to support, volunteer and take part.

“Will you consider joining the festivities?” Cox asks. “If you’re not available, please help us spread the word. Hope y’all can join our Cowtown salute on Veterans Day!”

If you’re not able to take part in our Veterans Day salute, your help in spreading the word across North Texas would be greatly appreciated.