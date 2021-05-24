The NASCAR All-Star Race coming to Texas Motor Speedway on June 13 is a big deal. It’s NASCAR best of the best putting it all on the line with the goal of walking away with $1 million.

All-star competitions have evolved over time into more than a single-day event, and the NASCAR All-Star Race is no exception. No Limits, Texas has created the All-Star 10 Days of Speed, a week and a half worth of entertainment, activities, excitement and fun concluding with the 100-lap dash for the cash at TMS.

Events at the speedway during the All-Star 10 Days of Speed include: the Goodguys 1st Meguiar’s All-Star Get-Together (June 4-6); a three-day All-Star Kickoff Festival (June 7-9) including drive-in movies, NASCAR Racing Experience rides and a car show and Q&A with NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Terry and Bobby Labonte; the All-Star Sprint Car Showdown at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (June 10-11); the NASCAR All-Star Fan Zone (June 12-13); and the All-Star Texas Midway (June 4-13).

Off-site activities include: All-Star parades at The Stockyards in Fort Worth (June 6); All-Star Bill Walker Gears & Greens Golf Tournament benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine (June 8); and the Labonte Brothers Clay Shoot benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities at the Circle T Ranch in Westlake (June 9).