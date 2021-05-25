Magnolia at the Modern is an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the Modern‘s auditorium.

Showtimes:Friday 4:30 and 7:30 pm, Saturday 5 pm, Sunday noon and 3 pm

Ticket Prices: $10; $8 for Modern members; $7 for Reel People membersThe Sunday noon show is half price. Advance sales begin two hours prior to each show at the admission desk.

SCHEDULE

When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit

May 28-30From Academy Award-winning director Caroline Link (Nowhere in Africa) comes an adaptation of the acclaimed British author Judith Kerr’s classic novel based on childhood memories of her Jewish family tackling prejudice, exile, displacement, and adaptation after they escape from 1933 Berlin.119 minutes; German with English subtitles

Dream Horse

June 4-6 “Like horseracing, filmmaking is a high-risk gamblers’ game, but the team behind Dream Horse, the resulting dramatization of the Vokes’ story, have surely bred a winner with this endearing, determinedly crowd-pleasing adaptation.” Leslie Felperin, Hollywood Reporter.Experience the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small town bartender Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community. Also starring Damian Lewis.113 minutes

12 Mighty Orphans

June 11-13; Friday, 7:30 pm showtime sold out andJune 18-20 12 Mighty Orphans tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage that, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes—or even a football—to playing for the Texas state championships. It stars Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, and Martin Sheen.PG-13

All Light, Everywhere

June 25-27All Light, Everywhere is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing, and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens.95 minutes

