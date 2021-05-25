Dear Fort Worth Report friend,



Do you like street tacos? In your Tuesday Report, our lede introduces you to Teo Tacos, a family-owned taco truck. Photo journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto tells the story of Nemesio Angeles and Magali Cruz, who toughed out the pandemic to see their business thrive.



Also, here’s a couple of stories you shouldn’t miss:

District 8 candidates spar over how fast 76104 can be improved.

New Fort Worth Report fellows ‘doggedly pursuing truth.’

Your day wouldn’t be complete without knowing about these:

Wellness program aims to teach nursing students how to cope with workload.

Where I Live: Meadowbrook neighborhood filled with caring people, future potential.

Looking for something to do? Check out the #FortWortReads author series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. This virtual event features Eric Simanek and is sponsored by the Fort Worth Library. Take advantage of our calendar and list your events for free.



ON TAP: Just how different will the city’s council districts look? Reporter Rachel Behrndt will explain the complicated redistricting process and what’s next for the city. We’ll have that story later this week, so make sure you keep coming back for fresh content every day.



Thomas Martinez,

Managing Editor

What we’re reading Editor’s note: ‘What we’re reading’ is a feature designed to boost knowledge of Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents through collaboration with other area news organizations. Any views or opinions in the stories linked below are not representative of Fort Worth Report.



◾ Here’s how you can see the super flower blood moon in North Texas.

◾ Three Dallas-Fort Worth exhibits to put on your summer calendar.

◾ Fort Worth vegan-friendly taqueria Mariachi’s Dine-In moves to larger location.



