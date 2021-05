Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune

In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to San Antonio state Rep. Lyle Larson about his quixotic efforts to move his fellow Republicans to the center on issues like Medicaid expansion, local control and election law — to put the public good ahead of politics and partisanship, he says.