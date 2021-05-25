Senate Bill 29 intends to limit which school sports teams transgender Texas kids can join. It is part of a slate of bills aimed at transgender people, most of which appeared unlikely to pass this legislative session. Credit: Getty Images/iStock

A controversial Texas bill that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes in school sports is on life support late Tuesday night, as the House inches closer to a midnight deadline for passing all Senate bills.

Senate Bill 29 would mandate that transgender student athletes play on sports teams based on their sex assigned at birth instead of their gender identity. The bill’s proponents said it was necessary to protect girls’ sports, arguing that allowing transgender girls to play on school sports teams gave them an unfair advantage because they have higher levels of testosterone.

LGBTQ advocates said the legislation was harmful and discriminatory against transgender Texans. It is among a slate of Texas bills aimed at transgender people this legislative session and the only one that appears to still have a chance at becoming law. Texas is among several states that have considered bills limiting transgender health care options and school sports team particpation.

No matter the success of the legislation, LGBTQ advocates say the mere specter that such measures could become law has already damaged the mental health of transgender people.

Debate on SB 29 was delayed until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, leaving only half an hour for the chamber to pass the bill. There are also several other delayed bills ahead of it in line for consideration by the chamber.

SB 29 was one of the most high-profile pieces of legislation this session after it was deemed a priority by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican who presides over the Senate, and Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, indicated he would sign the bill into law if it came to his desk.

In early May, however, the bill appeared to die in the House Public Education Committee after Republicans fell one vote shy of moving the bill forward when a GOP committee member, Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, stepped out of the room and missed the vote.

But a few days later, the committee’s chairman, Rep. Harold Dutton, D-Houston, revived the controversial bill after his fellow Democrats killed one of his priority education bills on the House floor through a tactical procedure. Democrats have accused Dutton of bringing the bill back in retaliation for killing his bill.

Dutton denies that and says he brought it back because it had enough votes to pass the committee and he did not notice Huberty’s absence during the initial vote.

Dutton, who was criticized by LGBTQ advocates for reviving the bill, said he did not like the Senate’s version of the bill and tried to amend it in his committee to soften the legislation’s impact on transgender students. He signed on as the bill’s co-sponsors after approving it in committee.

Dutton said the House’s version of the legislation would only codify the University Interscholastic League’s existing rules, limiting the impact on transgender students. His version of the bill also includes a study to determine how many students are impacted by these rules.

But LGBTQ advocates say even Dutton’s amended version was harmful. Instead of the UIL’s current rules stating that a student’s gender is determined by their birth certificate — which some transgender students are able to amend — Dutton’s version prohibits students from competing on sports teams “designated for the sex opposite to the student’s sex as correctly stated” on the student’s official birth certificate.

Advocates worry that such a language change would bar transgender students from participating in school sports altogether. They also worry that the language could lead to disgruntled parents suing a school district to challenge the sex of a student participating in sports.

“It doesn’t just affect trans kids. It affects all kids that don’t conform to gender norms,” said Adri Perez, policy and advocacy strategist for LGBTQ Equality at the ACLU of Texas. “It opens the door for anybody’s gender, for anybody’s body to be questioned.”

Even if the bill was limited to codifying existing UIL rules, Perez said, that would still be harmful to transgender students who face barriers to participation under those rules. Not all transgender students are able to amend their birth certificate.

Mack Beggs, a transgender man whose birth certificate identified him as a woman, was forced to compete in girl’s wrestling even though he lived and identified as a man. Beggs won the 2017 girls’ state wrestling championship.