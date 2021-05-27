FORT WORTH (May 27, 2021) – United Way of Tarrant County today announced Shakita Johnson, Esq, LBSW, as the new Executive Director of the Area Agency on Aging of Tarrant County. She also will serve as Vice President, Community Investment for United Way of Tarrant County. Her first day is Monday, June 7.

As Executive Director of the Area Agency on Aging of Tarrant County, Ms. Johnson will oversee the overall operations of the agency and lead all awareness and advocacy efforts to improve the quality of life for people ages 60 and over, as well as people with disabilities and caregivers in Tarrant County. She will work to develop a coordinated continuum of services and serve as the liaison between the agency and the federal and state offices on aging, and lead partnerships among local community organizations. Ms. Johnson will manage financial and administrative duties related to pursuing foundation, state and federal government grants, as well as the process for allocating and investing funds in Tarrant County. She also will serve as a member of United Way of Tarrant County’s executive team.

“We are excited to welcome Shakita to United Way of Tarrant County and the Area Agency on Aging in this important role,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “The Area Agency on Aging is a leader in advocating for older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers. As our population continues to trend older in Tarrant County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it is even more important we serve and support these vulnerable individuals. We are confident Shakita will lead the organization and continue the agency’s excellent work on behalf of our community.”

Most recently, Johnson served as an Administrative Law Judge for the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH), where she presided over highly complex appeal hearings involving enforcement action taken by state agencies, including the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Public Safety, against citizens and businesses.

“I am excited to join an organization as incredible and important as the Area Agency on Aging,” Ms. Johnson said. “I consider it a privilege to serve, support and advocate for area older adults. We all stand on their shoulders. I look forward to furthering the mission of the Area Agency on Aging and serving our community.”

Prior to that role, she was an Enforcement Attorney and Guardianship Attorney for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and worked in private practice including her own law firm. Before her legal career, Johnson was Director of Social Services at Heartland Healthcare from 2010-2014, where she investigated and documented allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation. She was the Nursing Facility Administrator at Fort Worth Manor, where she directed daily operations of the 129-bed skilled nursing facility that included a 54-bed behavioral unit. She also served as the Nursing Facility Administrator for Sweeny House where she managed the 94-bed skilled nursing facility.

Ms. Johnson earned her Juris Doctor from Texas A&M School of Law. She has a B.A. in Social Work from the University of North Texas and a Long-Term Care Administration Degree from Tarrant County Community College. She is a licensed social worker, a qualified mediator and has a certificate in elder mediation training.