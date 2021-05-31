An influx of federal cash is prompting the city to provide extra support to local nonprofits and city agencies working to provide resources to homeless and underprivileged members of the Fort Worth community.

The funds depicted in the graphic are distributed from the CARES act, passed in March of 2020. The city also received $6.8 million from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department. More money is set to arrive in Fort Worth this summer by way of the American Rescue Plan. The city is set to receive over $184 million in federal funding. At least $21 million of that money will go to rental assistance, which is a little less than the amount allocated through the CARES act.

Source: The city of Fort Worth

The money from the CARES act was funneled into a variety of different categories and then distributed to programs that distribute the aid. As a result, agencies like Sixty and Better received an extra $300,000 in federal funding. The Center for Transforming Lives received over a million dollars to redistribute as rental assistance.

The majority of federal stimulus money in Fort Worth has gone to Rapid Rehousing programs and rental assistance programs. Rapid Rehousing helps families quickly move from emergency shelters to housing by providing rental assistance and support services like counseling.

Rental assistance goes to programs providing up to 15 months of rent relief for people whose housing and income were impacted by COVID-19. The numbers depicted in the graphic are the amount of rent relief paid out so far; the city received more than $27 million in rent relief funds.

But other forms of relief meant to keep people in safe housing through the pandemic like meal delivery services and employment help also make up about a million of the overall spending.

As allocations from the American Rescue Plan are released, we will update this graphic to reflect the most up-to-date areas of funding.

Rachel Behrndt is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.