Dear Fort Worth Report friend,



Good morning!

In your Monday Report, our lede takes a Memorial Day theme with the story about a Fort Worth military museum. Reporter Nateesh Basnet writes about the expansion of the museum and how it shares more “forgotten” stories of service members, including that of the Robertson family of Fort Worth.

Here are a couple of key headlines from our recent coverage you might have missed:

Where lines are drawn will determine Fort Worth political power for next decade.

Oldest theater in North Fort Worth comes alive with new possibilities

On this Memorial Day, let’s pause for a moment and give thanks to those heroes who gave all so we can enjoy the freedoms we do. As always, thanks for reading, and please let us know what you want in your Report.

Thomas Martinez,

Managing Editor

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.