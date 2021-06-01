Dear Fort Worth Report friend,



In your Tuesday Report, Reba Henry writes about the story of her neighborhood in Fort Worth, Polytechnic Heights. Our lede continues the “Where I Live” series with a look at the historical neighborhood that sits in a university community.

Here are a couple of key headlines from our recent coverage you might have missed:

Atatiana Jefferson’s family turns its pain into purpose.

Cities, county double down on rent relief outreach.

You can try the Basic Photography Class for parents at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Arlington.



ON TAP: How does Fort Worth’s growing Hispanic population see the mayoral runoff race? Reporter Jessica Priest has that story soon, so make sure you keep coming back for fresh content every day.



What we are reading

◾ Photographers spotted three gators sunbathing at Lake Worth near Fort Worth.

◾ Fort Worth knocking on doors to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, encourage residents.

◾ Blindness, hearing loss won’t stop Graham Palmer from going all in as Brewer Bear.



