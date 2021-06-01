The Texas weather added another major item to lawmakers’ plates in mid-February when a massive winter storm brought the entire state to its knees, leaving millions without power, killing perhaps hundreds and exceeding the cost of even the state’s most devastating hurricanes.
Through it all, from those first days until the tumultuous last night before the House and Senate gaveled out sine die, Texas Tribune photographers were at the Capitol. Here is some of what they saw.
First: A group of armed protesters gathered for a demonstration at the Capitol's north entrance on Jan. 12, 2021. Last: State troopers stand guard outside of the state Capitol's north entrance on the opening day of the legislative session. Security was increased at the Capitol over fears of an attack similar to what happened at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar and Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for The Texas Tribune
First: Newly elected House Speaker Dade Phelan spoke to the House of Representatives during opening ceremonies as the 87th legislative session began. Last: From left, state Reps. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano; Scott Sanford, R-McKinney; and Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin; greet each other on the House floor prior to the opening of the 2021 Legislature.
Credit: Bob Daemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool
First: Maskless lawmakers spoke to one another on the Senate floor on March 2, 2021. Last: State Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, questioned a proposed amendment to House Bill 10 on March 30, 2021.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
First: State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, speaks with a colleague on the House floor on April 22. Next: The House Elections Committee met to hear public testimony on a number of proposed election reform bills related to election integrity on April 8. Last: State Rep. E. Sam Harless, R-Spring, listened to Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, D-Laredo, as he presented House Bill 2166 to the House Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee at the state Capitol on April 21.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar and Evan L'Roy for The Texas Tribune
First: State Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, and state Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, speak to an aid on the Senate floor on April 12, 2021. Last: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at a press conference concerning the Election & Ballot Security Bill, also known as Senate Bill 7, at the state Capitol on April 7.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar and Evan L'Roy for The Texas Tribune
First: A group of SLAB riders from Houston drove to the state Capitol in Austin to participate in a rally in support of the George Floyd Act, which seeks to reform policing in Texas, on April 3, 2021. Last: From left, George Floyd's sister, Bridgett Floyd; his daughter, Gianna Floyd; and Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington; spoke at a rally at the Texas Capitol in support of the George Floyd Act.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
First: Gun rights advocates waited to testify at a Senate committee hearing regarding the permitless carry of handguns on April 29, 2021. Last: Houston Resident Kellye Burke, a volunteer for the gun safety group Mom’s Demand Action, waited to testify at a Senate committee hearing on the permitless carry of handguns.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Hundreds of people joined the “Texans rally for our voting rights” event to speak out against restrictive voting bills at the Texas Capitol on May 8, 2021.
Credit: Montinique Monroe for The Texas Tribune
Lawmakers on the House floor during the 87th legislative session.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar and Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for The Texas Tribune
People watched lawmakers work from the Senate floor and gallery on May 25, 2021.
Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
Democratic lawmakers met in the Speaker's Committee Room during a break in the session on May 30, 2021.
Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Various scenes from the Capitol during the 87th legislative session.
Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
House members honored and celebrated other members and staff during the final day of the session on May 31, 2021.
Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.