Texas Wesleyan is proud to announce the election of Glenn Lewis as chair of the Board of Trustees, effective Tuesday, June 1. Lewis, who was unanimously elected, will be the first person of color to serve as chair in Texas Wesleyan’s 131-year history. He will manage and provide leadership to the board as it transitions into the new Engage 2025 strategic plan.

“Texas Wesleyan’s mission is to facilitate success among all students from all backgrounds. Glenn has been a critical component in that mission and we are honored to have him serve as the new board chair,” said Texas Wesleyan University President Frederick G. Slabach. “The impact he has had across Fort Worth and Tarrant County is immeasurable. As we look ahead to our new strategic plan, we are confident that Glenn will help Texas Wesleyan make an even greater impact with our students and in the community.”

Lewis, a Texas Wesleyan alumnus, has been a member of the Board of Trustees since 2006 and had been serving as chairman of the governance committee. He is currently a partner in the law firm of Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson.

In 2005, Lewis concluded 10 years of service in the Texas House of Representatives, representing the 95th district in Tarrant County.

Lewis is active throughout Fort Worth. He is on the board of Water from the Rock, Inc., a non-profit organization that helps economically disadvantaged women make a successful transition into the workforce. He has served as co-chairman of the Public Policy Committee of The United Way of Tarrant County. He is also chairman of the Tarrant County Civil Service Commission, a commission that he served on first in 1988 and was appointed to again in 2008. He is a life member of the Fort Worth / Tarrant County branch of the NAACP and has served on its Board of Directors and as general counsel.

Lewis is a member of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce where he served six years as chairman of its Board of Directors. He is a member of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Leadership Council of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce where he currently serves as chairman of the Public Policy Committee. Additionally, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of United Way of Tarrant County and the board of directors of the Downtown Fort Worth Tax Increment Financing District.

Lewis has been married to his wife, Arveda Lewis, since 1977. They have two children.

Lewis succeeds Tim Carter who served as chair since 2017. During his term, Carter oversaw major developments at Texas Wesleyan, including the completion of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center and the expansion of the GPNA building. He also provided critical leadership as the university navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic. He will continue to serve as immediate past chair of the board and as such will be a member of the Board’s Executive Committee.