6:30 p.m.: Polls close at 7 p.m.

A nice moment in Fort Worth, as mayoral candidates Mattie Parker and Deborah Peoples take a break from chatting with voters to shake hands before the polls close. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/lHH6ctz07J — Eric Alvarez (@EricAlvarezTV) June 5, 2021

Check back here often as we’ll have live coverage of the runoff elections. Here a few stories to get you primed, in case you missed them.

Mayoral candidates find common ground with marijuana, Medicaid, permitless carry

Arlington mayoral race renews conversation about term limits

What do Latinos want from Fort Worth’s next mayor, leaders? ‘They don’t necessarily have to look like us, but be an ally.’

Mattie Parker, Deborah Peoples runoff to determine Fort Worth’s political future.

Mattie Parker bets on Fort Worth wanting new generation of leadership as she runs for mayor

Deborah Peoples, priming diversity support, eyes Fort Worth’s mayor seat.

The early voting results are expected to be release about 7 p.m., when the polls close. The results of live election reporting will come in through the rest of the night.

