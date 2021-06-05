What does this win for Mattie Parker mean? Reporters Jacob Sanchez and Jessica Priest have the story.
10 p.m.: Arlington results:
Roxanne Martinez claims Fort Worth ISD seat.
Fort Worth City Council results. Jordan, Firestone, Nettles and Beck apparent winners in runoff.
9:40 p.m.: Deborah Peoples concedes. Mattie Parker talks victory.
8:35 p.m.: Deborah Peoples cuts into Mattie Parker’s lead — ever so slightly — with 62 out of 133 precincts reporting.
No changes in FW Council races.
8 p.m.:
7:45 p.m.:
7:26 p.m.:
7:20 p.m.: Just to be clear, these initials results are from early voting only. None of the precincts have been counted yet.
7:15 p.m.: Voter turnout in Tarrant County seems to be pretty strong so far for a runoff election.
7:10 p.m.: In the only Fort Worth ISD runoff race, Roxanne Martinez takes early control.
7:05 p.m.: In Arlington, Jim Ross takes an early commanding lead in the mayoral runoff race.
7 p.m.: Unofficial early voting results are in. In the Fort Worth runoff race, Mattie Parker jumps out to an early lead.
Here are the early results from the Fort Worth council races. Jungus Jordan ekes leads in the District 6 race. Leonard Firestone takes control in the District 7 race. Chris Nettles has a 14 vote lead in District 8, and Elizabeth leads comfortably in District 9.
6:45 p.m.: Reporter Jacob Sanchez is covering the election from Deborah Peoples’ watch party.
6:30 p.m.: Polls close at 7 p.m.
Check back here often as we’ll have live coverage of the runoff elections. Here a few stories to get you primed, in case you missed them.
- Mayoral candidates find common ground with marijuana, Medicaid, permitless carry
- Arlington mayoral race renews conversation about term limits
- What do Latinos want from Fort Worth’s next mayor, leaders? ‘They don’t necessarily have to look like us, but be an ally.’
- Mattie Parker, Deborah Peoples runoff to determine Fort Worth’s political future.
- Mattie Parker bets on Fort Worth wanting new generation of leadership as she runs for mayor
- Deborah Peoples, priming diversity support, eyes Fort Worth’s mayor seat.
The early voting results are expected to be release about 7 p.m., when the polls close. The results of live election reporting will come in through the rest of the night.