Check back here often as we’ll have live coverage of the runoff elections. Here a few stories to get you primed, in case you missed them.

  • Mayoral candidates find common ground with marijuana, Medicaid, permitless carry
  • Arlington mayoral race renews conversation about term limits
  • What do Latinos want from Fort Worth’s next mayor, leaders? ‘They don’t necessarily have to look like us, but be an ally.’
  • Mattie Parker, Deborah Peoples runoff to determine Fort Worth’s political future.
  • Mattie Parker bets on Fort Worth wanting new generation of leadership as she runs for mayor
  • Deborah Peoples, priming diversity support, eyes Fort Worth’s mayor seat.

The early voting results are expected to be release about 7 p.m., when the polls close. The results of live election reporting will come in through the rest of the night.

Creative Commons License

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Thomas Martinez

Committed to strong community journalism, Thomas R. Martinez brings more than 25 years of experience as a writer and editor. He believes strongly in these five core principles of journalism: truth and...

Leave a comment