8:35 p.m.: Deborah Peoples cuts into Mattie Parker’s lead — ever so slightly — with 62 out of 133 precincts reporting.

Parker’s staff and supporters updating election results showing her lead continues pic.twitter.com/a2IKzA9AET — Jessica Priest (@jessica_priest) June 6, 2021

No changes in FW Council races.

8 p.m.:

Mayor Betsy Price at Mattie Parker’s watch party. Parker was Price’s chief of staff from 2015-2020. Price has been mayor since 2011. pic.twitter.com/2itKyuOXf0 — Jessica Priest (@jessica_priest) June 6, 2021

7:45 p.m.:

.@PeoplesForMayor is not here just yet. Organizers just said they expect to make another announcement in about 20 minutes.



45 minutes after polls closed, results have not been updated. Current figures are from the early voting period. — Jacob Sanchez (@_jacob_sanchez) June 6, 2021

7:26 p.m.:

Mattie Parker talks to a supporter at Lola’s as results roll in for the Fort Worth mayoral election pic.twitter.com/6kbwpnM7Bf — Jessica Priest (@jessica_priest) June 6, 2021

.@MattieforMayor takes an early lead, according to unofficial results rereleased at 7.



The mood at @PeoplesForMayor watch party is joyous as music continues to be played, people eat snacks and sip on cocktails. https://t.co/CtMryqiPTS — Jacob Sanchez (@_jacob_sanchez) June 6, 2021

7:20 p.m.: Just to be clear, these initials results are from early voting only. None of the precincts have been counted yet.

7:15 p.m.: Voter turnout in Tarrant County seems to be pretty strong so far for a runoff election.

7:10 p.m.: In the only Fort Worth ISD runoff race, Roxanne Martinez takes early control.

7:05 p.m.: In Arlington, Jim Ross takes an early commanding lead in the mayoral runoff race.

7 p.m.: Unofficial early voting results are in. In the Fort Worth runoff race, Mattie Parker jumps out to an early lead.

Here are the early results from the Fort Worth council races. Jungus Jordan ekes leads in the District 6 race. Leonard Firestone takes control in the District 7 race. Chris Nettles has a 14 vote lead in District 8, and Elizabeth leads comfortably in District 9.

6:45 p.m.: Reporter Jacob Sanchez is covering the election from Deborah Peoples’ watch party.

I’m at @PeoplesForMayor’s watch party at The Post at River East.



I’ll have more updates throughout the evening as results come in. Keep your eye on @FortWorthReport for all your Fort Worth runoff news! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/96luAtbhom — Jacob Sanchez (@_jacob_sanchez) June 5, 2021

6:30 p.m.: Polls close at 7 p.m.

A nice moment in Fort Worth, as mayoral candidates Mattie Parker and Deborah Peoples take a break from chatting with voters to shake hands before the polls close. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/lHH6ctz07J — Eric Alvarez (@EricAlvarezTV) June 5, 2021

The early voting results are expected to be release about 7 p.m., when the polls close. The results of live election reporting will come in through the rest of the night.

