Celebrate the art of dance al fresco at Ballet Concerto’s 39th annual outdoor Summer Dance Concert on the lawn at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth. Ballet Concerto’s 2021 concert will be presented Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 24, 25, 26 & 27 at 8:30 p.m. each night.

Four spectacular ballets are planned for each night’s performance. Ballet Concerto engages choreographers of national and international renown, and favorite professional dancers from ballet companies throughout the United States will return to perform.

Presented on the program will be Goyescas, which received its Ballet Concerto premiere in 2006 with choreography by Spanish dance master Luis Montero. Other works to be present-ed are Ballet Americana with choreography by founding artistic director Margo Dean with staging by artistic director Webster Dean, Haydn String Quartet in D minor by Ruben Gerding, professor of ballet at Southeast Missouri State University, and Ouroboros with choreography by Ballet Concerto resident choreographer Elise Lavallee.

This will be the second year presenting on the lawn at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth, which is located at 5188 Monahans Avenue in Fort Worth. The site has adjacent parking that accommodates 800 cars. The performance site is situated amid numerous retail and restau-rant businesses and has ample space for a large crowd that can socially distance as much as needed.

Admission is free for lawn seating, with no ticket required. Reserved seating is also available: a single seat at a table is $50; a reserved table for four is $250; and a reserved table for 8 is $500. Purchase tickets at www.balletconcerto.com.

Ballet Concerto has presented this popular professional ballet performance to metroplex au-diences every summer since 1983. Fort Worth Weekly has recognized Ballet Concerto’s

SUMMER DANCE CONCERT as the “Best Outdoor Cultural Event of the Summer.” SUMMER DANCE CONCERT is supported in part by the Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, Texas Commission on the Arts, the Amon G. Carter Foundation, the Ryan Foundation, the Dubose Family Foundation, and the Garvey Texas Foundation.

For more information and to purchase reserved table seating or tickets to the gala fundraiser please visit www.balletconcerto.com or call (817) 763-5087.