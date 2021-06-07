FORT WORTH, TX – Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County (UGM-TC) announces its second affordable housing development in less than three years, “The Crossroads.” The next phase of mixed-use development features 68 single 650-square-foot apartments and will be located on the site of UGM-TC’s donation warehouse on Lancaster Street.

The Crossroads will be an addition to The Vineyard on Lancaster, which has been fully-leased since April 2020.

“The global pandemic, vast unemployment and our community’s recent population boom has continued to overtax an already stressed housing challenge,” said Don Shisler, president and chief executive officer of Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County. “We are grateful we have been able to assist 104 individuals and families during this difficult year by providing new, clean affordable housing with purposeful amenities at The Vineyard on Lancaster… but to be honest, it’s simply not enough. Time is of the essence to add to our community’s affordable housing options.”

The Crossroads is estimated to be 55,930 square-feet and is expected to cost $12 million to build, with significant funding requested through housing tax credits. The architect is Schwarz Hanson Architects. The 68 single units will include comparable amenities to The Vineyard, such as:

Full kitchen and bath, along with washer/dryer hook-ups.

Secured entry with 24/7 security camera monitoring.

“One of the best differentiating factors of our affordable housing developments is the on-site case management that is offered to all residents, including meals, access to a food pantry, Bible study and more,” continued Shisler. ”New, clean affordable housing with helpful amenities provides dignity and hope to our neighbors, both critical for future success.”



Dedication for the Vineyard on Lancaster and Healing Shepherd Clinic

June 8, 2021 – 9:00 a.m.

Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County – 1321 East Lancaster, Fort Worth

• Includes open house of Healing Shepherd Clinic – new location and expanded equipment

• Outgoing Mayor Betsy Price, City of Fort Worth

• Incoming Mayor Mattie Parker, City of Fort Worth — JUST ANNOUNCED

• David Cook, City of Fort Worth

• Councilman Michael Crain, City of Fort Worth – District 3 – JUST ANNOUNCED

• Outgoing Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray, City of Fort Worth – District 8

• Outgoing Councilwoman Ann Zadeh, City of Fort Worth – District 9

• Texas Representative Nicole Collier, District 95 – JUST ANNOUNCED

• Area agencies supporting Fort Worth’s homeless, plus community leaders, donors and key volunteers.

• Christina Sanchez, tenant of The Vineyard on Lancaster

• Eileen Poole, regional manager of Asset Living (Vineyard management)

Located at 1401 East Lancaster in east Fort Worth, The Vineyard on Lancaster – a part of the Near East Side Urban Village revitalization — welcomed a majority of its initial tenants at the onset of COVID-19 and has been 100% leased since April 2020. The Vineyard is made possible through collaborative partnerships with City of Fort Worth and JPS Health Network. Highlights of the development include:

88 one-bedroom apartments of >690 square feet.

16 two-bedroom apartments of >920 square feet.

On-site preventative medical care through Healing Shepherd Clinic – connected with JPS Health Network. Access to free quality preventative medical care is being provided to 60% of The Vineyard’s current tenants through the newly-relocated and expanded Healing Shepherd Clinic (www.hsc-tc.org), located on the ground floor of The Vineyard on Lancaster.

In February, the Texas Apartment Association awarded The Vineyard on Lancaster with the Affordable Housing Award for innovation in new affordable housing construction. Additionally, AHF (Affordable Housing Finance Magazine) bestowed the 2020 Readers Choice Award in the Special Needs category on the mixed-use development.

The two-building campus offers 102,679 square-foot of mixed-used development and cost $22 million to complete, $12 million of which was funded by housing tax credits through the National Housing Trust Fund and the Affordable Housing Program. Additional funding for The Vineyard on Lancaster was provided by private foundations, including The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, Amon G. Carter Foundation, Leo Potishman Foundation, The Morris Foundation, The Ryan Foundation and Wells Fargo Housing Philanthropy NeighborhoodLIFT and Priority Markets Program. Anyone is eligible to live at The Vineyard on Lancaster, where seven different types of housing vouchers are accepted for payment.

The architect for The Vineyard on Lancaster was Schwarz Hanson Architects, while the general contractor was Scott Price at Fort Construction. Grapevine-based Alpha Barnes provides leasing services.