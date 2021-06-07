Remember the disease as we remember the history. World Sickle Cell Day and Juneteenth share the same anniversary, June 19th. Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of slavery and World Sickle Cell Day is a reminder that there are more than 28,000 people in Tarrant County that live with Sickle Cell Disease, a genetic blood disorder and we need to help bring awareness, prevention and a cure to save lives and support those suffering with this painful disease.

