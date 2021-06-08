Today Councilmember-elect Dr. Jared Williams, Fort Worth City Council District 6, announced that Mr. Kendyll Locke will be joining his office as his new District Director.

“Kendyll brings a great understanding of District 6 and the City of Fort Worth. Kendyll is energetic and has a deep passion for community service. It is crucial that we are able to quickly engage on the issues that are of importance to residents of our District. I am excited to have him joining my team and helping me represent the people of District 6” said Councilmember-elect Dr. Williams.

Mr. Locke is a long time resident of Fort Worth and District 6. He has extensive experience in community engagement and has been active in many local organizations. Most recently he has served as the Texas delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program, as a member of the Advance Academic Program Review Committee for Crowley ISD, and serves as a member of the public relations committee of the Fort Worth Tarrant County Branch of the NAACP.

“I am deeply honored to serve the people of the District in which I was raised. Working alongside Councilmember-Elect Williams will help ensure that we produce the much needed results that are crucial to moving District 6 forward. I am looking forward to building a transparent and responsive council office for the needs of all residents across District 6,” said Mr. Locke.

Mr. Locke has received many awards and recognition for his academic, leadership, and community work. This has included honors from the Fort Worth Rotary Club, Texas Caucus of Black School Board Members, and the Crowley Area Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Locke attended and graduated from North Crowley High School where he simultaneously obtained his Associates of Arts from Tarrant County College through Crowley ISD’s collegiate program. Currently, he is a senior at the University of North Texas.

Councilmember-Elect Dr. Williams represents the 6th District of the Fort Worth City Council. He was elected on June 5, 2021 and will be sworn into office on June 15, 2021.