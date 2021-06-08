Dear Fort Worth Report friend,



In your Monday Report: Heather Buen writes about her search for the perfect neighborhood for her blended family of six. Our lede continues our “Where I Live” series with a look at The Lakes of River Trails.

Heather Buen and her family moved to the Lake of River Trails in 2019. (Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto/Fort Worth Report)

Also, Mattie Parker is Fort Worth’s new mayor elect, after she beat Deborah Peoples in Saturday’s runoff election. Reporters Jessica Priest and Jacob Sanchez report that the trial of a former police officer will test the new mayor during her first days on the job.

And, a Republican State Board of Education member wants Abbott to veto critical race theory ban.

Here are a couple of key headlines from our recent coverage you might have missed:

How much federal stimulus money is in Fort Worth?

Arlington ISD works on nearly $1 billion bond focused on equity.

ON TAP: Fort Worth ISD administrators consider their summer school program the first step in a years-long process to recover learning loss caused by the pandemic. Education reporter Jacob Sanchez reports that education experts say this could be much more than that. It could be a new model for education to go beyond its traditional boundaries and include other social and emotional services to make children more well rounded. We will have that story later this week, so make sure you check back here often for new reports.



Thomas Martinez,

Managing Editor

What we’re reading

Editor’s note: ‘What we’re reading’ is a feature designed to boost knowledge of Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents through collaboration with other area news organizations. Any views or opinions in the stories linked below are not representative of Fort Worth Report.



◾ Photos: Simone Biles vaults towards more greatness at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth.

◾ ‘We’re hiring like crazy’: Why Dallas-Fort Worth’s labor market is about to turn — with lasting changes.

◾ Flash flood watch issued for Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday as heavy rain expected.

