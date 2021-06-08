Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has announced he will not seek a fifth term in the upcoming 2022 election. Judge Whitley has served as the Tarrant County Judge since 2007, having previously served as a Tarrant County Commissioner since 1997. Since 1997, Tarrant County’s population has grown by nearly 62%, adding more than 818,000 residents. During that same time, Judge Whitley has seen the County’s tax rate decrease by 11.6%.

“After much deliberation with fellow leaders, friends, and, most importantly, my family, I have decided that now is the time to prepare for the next chapter of leadership for Tarrant County. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve my County and to do so alongside my fellow Commissioners. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together to make Tarrant County among the most innovative and collaborative counties in the nation,” said Judge Whitley. “I raised my family in Tarrant County, I started my business in Tarrant County, and I will continue to serve Tarrant County with all that I have for the remainder of my term and into my next chapter.”

In his role, Judge Whitley presides over the Tarrant County Commissioners Court and provides leadership on issues related to policy and county services, including approval and oversight of the county budget, setting of the tax rate, ordering elections, and authorization of all county contracts. Judge Whitley also serves as the head of emergency management for the County, a role that proved critical over the course of the past year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Whitley has been lauded for his collaborative approach to crisis management, as he has worked closely with regional partners including cities, school districts, hospitals, service providers, non-profit organizations, and many others throughout the pandemic response.

As County Judge of the third largest County in Texas, Judge Whitley’s leadership has emphasized regionalism to leverage the strengths of North Texas. During his tenure, Judge Whitley has been a leader on a wide range of issues including transportation, efficient government, sustainable communities, higher education, youth and children’s issues, and support for veterans and military families. His leadership has fostered collaboration to advance key projects for the region, including the founding of the Tarrant Regional Transportation Council, the creation of the Public Employee Benefits Cooperative, the creation of Tarrant Cares, and more.

The general election for Tarrant County Judge will be held on November 8, 2022, with a primary to be held on March 1, 2022, pending redistricting.

Judge Whitley will be available for media following the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, June 8th, at the Tarrant County Administration Building (100 E. Weatherford Street, Fort Worth, Texas) on the 5th floor.