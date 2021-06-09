Dear Fort Worth Report friend,



In your Wednesday Report: Our lede examines why a new education nonprofit released nine report cards detailing school performance by each of the eight City Council districts and the overall city. Reporter Jacob Sanchez reports that more schools in the city earned a D or F rating on the student achievement measure than those that got an A or B. Those behind the new report say this has to change.

Keller ISD students build structures with marshmallows and toothpicks during a hands-on activity. (Contributed by Keller ISD)

Also, a post-pandemic education model? Find out why Fort Worth ISD’s summer school could pave new path.

Here are a couple of key headlines from our recent coverage you might have missed:

Science and history museum to bring Omni theater back to life.

Pearce High wide receiver’s route brings Hollywood to Fort Worth.

ON TAP: Sports card trading has become a big industry and a way for people to make money as they buy cards and resell them online. Reporter Rachel Behrndt finds that card collecting has moved from a kids’ hobby to a serious business. We will have that story later this week, so make sure you check back here often for new reports.



What we’re reading

◾ Drinking water violations continue to pile up for a Fort Worth suburb. ◾ Here’s when you’ll be able to buy Yuengling in Texas, after beer company’s historic westward expansion.

◾ West Seventh hidden gem Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar draws well-earned attention.

