Dear Fort Worth Report friend,



Good morning!



In your Thursday Report: Our lede examines how trading cards have become a multi-million dollar industry in Texas alone. Reporters Rachel Behrndt and Cristian ArguetaSoto visited the biggest hobby shop in Texas to talk about the future of the industry.

Customers gather around the counter and Playball Sports Cards and Memorabilia in Arlington. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Also, Fort Worth is painted in murals — more than 175, to be exact. Not one, though, is accessible for visually impaired residents. An area nonprofit plans to change that.

Here are a couple of key headlines from our recent coverage you might have missed:

New education nonprofit’s report reveals citywide school access inequity.

A post-pandemic education model? Fort Worth ISD’s summer school could pave new path.

Looking for something to do? You can head to the Arlington Improv and see comedian Nate Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday. For more details, click here. Take advantage of our calendar and list your events for free.



Do you have news you want to send us? Go here to submit your press release.

ON TAP: Students in FWISD’s P-TECH program earn a tuition-free associates degree. Reporter Jacob Sanchez examines what kind of impact that will have in the city. We will have that story later this week, so make sure you check back here often for new reports.



As always, thanks for reading, and please let us know what you want in your Report.



Thomas Martinez,

Managing Editor

What we’re reading

Editor’s note:‘What we’re reading’ is a feature designed to boost knowledge of Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents through collaboration with other area news organizations. Any views or opinions in the stories linked below are not representative of Fort Worth Report.

◾ These Texans were promised fixed electricity rates. They’re facing huge bills anyway.

◾ Coolest new development coming to Fort Worth features Quonset Huts.

◾ Fort Worth-area pitmaster ready for Bobby Flay, TV role on Food Network’s ‘BBQ Brawl’.

What are you reading? And what would you like to read in the Fort Worth Report? Tweet at us or email us at membership@fortworthreport.org

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.