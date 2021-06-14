How did Texas lawmakers address the COVID-19 pandemic?

About 20 bills passed during the 2021 legislative session in response to the pandemic, including a bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination and another bill that bans mandatory closures of churches and gun stores during an emergency declaration.

Texas lawmakers didn’t succeed in passing bills that would curb the governor’s pandemic emergency powers during a disaster. How did they fare in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic overall?

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central time July 1 for a discussion with Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas at Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium; John Carlo, physician CEO at Prism Health North Texas; and Iván Meléndez, the Hidalgo County health authority, on how Texas lawmakers addressed the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2021 legislative session. Tribune health and human services reporter Karen Brooks Harper will moderate.

The conversation will also be available to view on demand shortly after it streams.

Ancel Meyers is the Cooley Centennial Professor of Integrative Biology and Statistics & Data Sciences at UT-Austin. She leads a team of scientists, engineers and public health experts in uncovering the drivers of epidemics and building practical tools for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other global health agencies to track and mitigate emerging viral threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlo is the chief executive officer for Prism Health North Texas and president of AIDS Arms Physicians Inc., the largest nonprofit, community-based HIV/AIDS health care service organization in North Texas. Previously, he was a medical director for Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Meléndez has served as the medical director for the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department, the local health authority for Hidalgo County, for the past 15 years. As the chief physician, Meléndez is responsible for providing and maintaining the medical license under which all medical activities of the health department take place.

