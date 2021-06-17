Tarrant County has no association with any company claiming to expedite the issuance of passports or to assist with passport applications.

The Tarrant County Clerk’s Office has received complaints from several customers claiming they paid a company to schedule appointments with the Clerk’s office, which did not occur.

“If you feel, you have been a victim of fraud, you may file a police report,” said Tarrant County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson.

Passport appointments are mainly for new passports. Most renewals are handled by mail.

To schedule an appointment, go directly to the County Clerk’s passport appointment website.