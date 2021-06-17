As part of its Day of Action, United Way of Tarrant County is partnering with several organizations to celebrate the reopening of four centers for older adults for the first time since the pandemic. Activities include enrichment activities such as gardening, word puzzles, and card writing stations as well as interactive games. For many older adults this will be the first time for social interaction with their friends from the centers in well over a year.

The event will be Monday, June 21, 2021, at the following locations and times:

Haltom City Senior Center

5000 Bernice St., Fort Worth, TX 76117

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Como Community Center

4660 Horne St., Fort Worth, TX 76107

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

North Tri-Ethnic Community Center

2950 Roosevelt Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76106

10 a.m. to noon

East Library and Recreation Center

1817 New York Ave., Arlington, TX 76010

10 a.m. to noon