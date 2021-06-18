Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
As Texas settles in for another long, hot summer, more Texans are doing something they haven’t done for a year and more: going out into the world and being around other people. The pandemic took a terrible toll on the lives and health of so many, but it also changed how Texans behave. Famously friendly, culturally gregarious and inherently social, many Texans found themselves distanced, masked and unable to comfortably do so many things that before always seemed normal.
But now, with vaccinations readily available and infection and hospitalization rates in sharp decline, Texas is reopening — and Texans are taking full advantage, going swimming and dancing, eating at restaurants, drinking in bars, playing at parks, going shopping and just generally doing what comes naturally. Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to get a feel for a state emerging from the long shutdown. Here’s a little of what they saw.
The Saddle Sores played a live show at the White Horse in Austin on June 9.
Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Various scenes from the Mercedes and Val Verde flea markets in the Rio Grande Valley. Shoppers came out for goods and to dance at the markets. The Rio Grande Valley was one of the state's hardest-hit regions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
Bike enthusiasts gathered at the Circuit Of The Americas for The Republic of Texas’ 25th annual motorcycle rally on June 11. The rally was canceled in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune
Drag queens Rhonda Jewels and Scarlett Kiss performed for an audience at the Long Play Lounge in East Austin.
Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune
First: A group of cyclists rode down East Sixth Street in Austin on June 9. Last: Pussy Gillette performed to a live audience at Hotel Vegas on June 9.
Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
The Morales and Rivera families celebrated Zoey Morales' first birthday with a family photo shoot at White Rock Lake in Dallas. As COVID-19 cases have diminished throughout the state, Texans are becoming comfortable living a normal life again.
Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune
A group of people play a game of sepak takraw, a sport native to Southeast Asia, at White Rock Lake in Dallas on June 13. The group, whose members have all been vaccinated, had no reservations about playing the sport together.
Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune
People gathered at Barton Springs Pool in Austin. The pool will end its reservation system for entry at the end of June. The system was introduced as a COVID-19 safety measure.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
First: The Linares family watched a movie at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes. They have visited the WesMer Theatre once a month for the past 15 years. Last: A young boy looks towards the sunset before the Friday night movie at the WesMer Drive-In Theatre in Mercedes.
Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune
SLAB and lowrider car enthusiasts have gathered on Sundays at Fiesta Gardens, or as it is locally named, Chicano Park, in Austin. SLABs are modified vehicles that originated in Houston.
Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
First: Helena Acosta and Josef Pierre engaged in an activity as part of Violette Bule's public art installation, "Rethinking Your Neighborhood: A Collaborative Experience," in Houston on June 12. Last: Alejandrina Flores Reyna reads to her daughter Sira in Houston.
Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune
First: Families gather at Buffalo Bayou Park to listen to the Freedmen’s Town Mass Choir during the Juneteenth Worship Experience event in Houston. Last: Parker Wilson was crowned Little Miss Juneteenth 2021 by the Mildred Johnson 12th Annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant, at the Juneteenth Worship Experience event in Houston.