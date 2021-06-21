The Chevrolet Suburban brought a piece of its movie fame back to its hometown in Texas, where the Suburban is assembled*. In 2019, the Suburban became the first vehicle to earn an Award of Excellence star from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for its iconic role in film and television.

Today, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Rana Ghadban and General Motors Arlington Assembly Plant Executive Director Bill Kulhanek unveiled the star’s new permanent location in Arlington’s Entertainment District, between the ballpark and football stadium. Chevrolet chose the location to celebrate the Suburban’s footprint in the city and its enduring popularity with Texas customers.https://www.youtube.com/embed/kBpyjJQlR6s



“The Suburban is truly a staple in both Texas and Hollywood, and the city of Arlington is honored to play a role in recognizing the Suburban today and every day at the GM Arlington Assembly Plant[SB1] ,” Williams said. “We’re also proud to proclaim today, June 21, ‘Suburban Day’ to recognize the Suburban’s continuing legacy in Texas, Hollywood and around the world.”

The Award of Excellence star recognizes the Suburban’s robust acting career, appearing in more than 1,750 film and TV series. The Suburban is Hollywood’s longest working actor and an icon on the Hollywood scene. The Suburban is a one-of-a-kind character actor with its own persona. Its career in Hollywood began in 1952, when it first appeared on the silver screen.

“There is no other character actor like the Chevy Suburban. It can fit into any type of role with ease. When it arrives in a movie or TV series, it can instantly bring a feeling of significance, suspense or knowing the day is about to be saved,” said Ghadban. “This marks the first Award of Excellence star outside of California. We are excited to permanently place the Suburban’s Award of Excellence star in its home state of Texas.”

Arlington Assembly builds 12 millionth vehicle, a Suburban

The Arlington Assembly Plant has produced over 12 million vehicles since production began. Today, it produces the segment-leading Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban for 33 countries around the world. The 5,677 employees who assemble these vehicles make the vehicle’s Hollywood career possible.

“We are so proud to build the Chevrolet Suburban in Texas, where it is beloved by many, both on and off the screen,” Kulhanek said. “The capability, cargo space and technology make the Suburban a customer favorite that has stood the test of time.”

Chevrolet Suburban fast facts on its history on and off the screen Suburban has appeared in at least one television series every year since 1956, and at least one film every year since 1960.

Suburban has also appeared in over 30 award-nominated films.

Suburban is the first vehicle ever awarded an Award of Excellence star by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which was presented on Dec. 5, 2019.

Suburban was first introduced in 1935 and is the longest-running nameplate in automotive history, and continues to be an American icon both on the road and on the big screen.

Suburban started its production in Arlington in 1999.

Approximately 1,200 vehicles are produced daily at Arlington Assembly.

As of last year, there are nearly 200,000 Suburbans on the road in Texas and a Suburban is sold approximately every 2 hours in Texas.

Additionally, Texas Chevrolet dealers accounted for four of the top 10 Chevrolet Suburban dealers in the U.S. in 2020.

In 2020, Texans bought more Suburbans than 22 other states, combined.

As the Chevrolet Suburban continues its Hollywood legacy, fans can celebrate its heritage when visiting Arlington’s Entertainment District. The space is free and open to the public.