FORT WORTH, June 21, 2021 – Three days after Juneteenth – the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery – fellows and alumni of Leadership ISD, a nonprofit organization, will lead a gathering at the Fort Worth ISD board meeting on June 22. Community leaders and other organizations will join the Equity in Action Gathering to demonstrate support for the district’s ongoing efforts to address disparities along lines of race. The event begins at 4:30 p.m.

“Data proves that racial inequity negatively impacts educational outcomes and Fort Worth ISD is doing the essential work to eliminate that gap,” said Patricia Arvanitis, Leadership ISD’s CEO. “Leadership ISD planned the Equity in Action Gathering to show community support for that work being continued with full fidelity.”

In 2016, the FWISD school board became one of the first school districts in the nation to pass a comprehensive racial equity policy aimed at taking action to “identify, acknowledge, and overcome racial and ethnic disparities between students.” The district has since launched several efforts to ensure that marginalized students across FWISD have equitable access to resources, services, and programs that help them thrive both socially and academically.

“Over the past year, we have seen attempts at the national, state, and local levels to silence and censor conversations about the impacts of institutionalized racism in public institutions, including in our schools,” said Shawn Lassiter, Leadership ISD’s Chief of Equity and Innovation. “But in the 150 years since news that the enslaved were now free reached Texas, commemorated each year as Juneteenth, true freedom and liberation have yet to be found for Black communities and other communities of color.”

That’s why Leadership ISD’s leaders and partners are taking inspiration from Fort Worth’s Opal Lee – a tireless educator and advocate – to stand together and ensure that FWISD remains committed to naming race, addressing disparities, and honoring the humanity of each and every student in the district.

Equity in Action

Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time: 4:30 pm

Location: Fort Worth ISD District Complex, 2903 Shotts Street, Fort Worth, TX

Speakers:

Shawn Lassiter, Chief of Equity and Innovation, Leadership ISD

Alexander Montalvo, Leadership ISD Alum & Education Advocate

Pastor Ryon Price, Broadway Baptist Church

FB Event: https://fb.me/e/7OvzIxQv3