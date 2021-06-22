Cinema Week has arrived as movie theaters roll out the bells and whistles to entice the public to head back to the cinema and experience movies the way they were meant to be seen. The nationwide campaign which aims to put butts back in seats in this post-pandemic climate is offering moviegoers anything from free popcorn refills and special swag to discounted screenings.

Recently I experienced my first time back in a movie theater with a real audience — press screenings with colleagues don’t officially count — and while my cellphone (which was turned off!) was knocked out of the cupholder by another film fanatic squeezing down my aisle, it was still an enjoyable experience watching people react to the events happening on the big screen. The energy you get in a cinema can’t be replicated at home.

For Cinema Week — which runs June 22 -27 — Landmark’s Inwood Theatre in Dallas is knocking $2.00 off all tickets today and Wednesday, plus ½ price popcorn and soda fountain drinks. You can also register at the theater to win a 2021 Season Pass, a Film Aficionado Ticket Book, and a Free Private Theatre Rental for You and up to 9 Friends.

AMC theaters, which in Fort Worth include AMC Palace 9, AMC Clearfork 8, AMC Hulen 10, AMC Lake Worth 14, and AMC Eastchase 9, are offering “all you can eat” popcorn with the purchase of any size tub!

Cinemark theaters are hosting a special 20th Anniversary screening of the 2001 film “The Fast and the Furious” for only $5 for adults when you become a Cinemark Movie Rewards Member (which is free to join), and on Wednesday, June 23 you can catch a double feature of “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part II” for the price of one movie. In Fort Worth, participating locations include Ridgmar Mall 13 & XD and Cinemark Alliance Town Center and XD.

At Movie Tavern locations, Magical Movie Rewards Members receive 2X Points on all purchases (including tickets, popcorn, soda), 20% off gift card purchases, a chance to win free movies for a year, and a free 32oz soda on Wednesday by using the promo code “CINEMAWEEK” when ordering online or on the mobile app.

The week culminates with the testosterone-fueled release of “F9” the latest installment of the Fast & Furious Saga which has already generated almost $300 million in overseas ticket sales. With early showings Thursday night, expect the Universal film to shatter COVID-19 box office records.

Make sure to check with your favorite theater to see what they have planned during Cinema Week.

