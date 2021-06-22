Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society art exhibit has made it to the Kimbell Art Museum. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Kimbell Art Museum Director Eric M. Lee speaks to the media on June 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pauline Willis, the director and chief executive officer of the American Federation of Arts introduced the exhibit’s curator Jennifer Casler Price. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

John D. Rockefeller and his wife Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller collected Asian art to try to bridge the gap between Asian culture and American culture following World War II. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“Avalokiteshvaram the bodhisattva of compassion, takes on a wide variety of forms in order to assist the faithful and spread compassion in the world,” the piece’s description reads. Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara in the Form of Khasarpana Lokeshvara features a decorated deity and two other figures. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The copper alloy statue Buddha features a figure of a figure raising his right hand in a gesture of reassurance. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jennifer Casler Price curated the entire collection for the Kimbell Art Museum. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The piece shows animal-like figures. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

This piece, Pair of Bodhisattvas in the Penisve Pose, is from 570 during the Northern Qi period in China. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara, a piece from Nepal, dates back to the Early Malla period in the late 13th to early 14th centuries. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

This northern Pakistan piece from the 8th century is made of brass with inlays of copper, silver and zinc. Crowned Buddha Shakyamuni shows the Buddha holding his hands in dharma-chakra mudra, the gesture of preaching. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Buddha Shakyamuni with Kneeling Worshippers from Myanmar depicts the Buddha Shakyamuni in the earth-touching gesture. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Buddha’s most important disciples Mogallana and Shariputra are depicted facing Buddha. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The figure of a female wringing her hair out on the base of the statue represents the earth sweeping away the armies of Mara. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Head of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara, a piece from 9th century Indonesia, is from a volcanic region. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A crowned Buddha is depicted being protected by the seven-headed serpent king Muchilinda. Crowned Buddha Seated in Meditation and Sheltered by Muchilinda is made out of copper alloy with a recent covering of gold leaf. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Stem Cup is a piece from North China and was a piece used by affluent elites during diplomatic exchanges. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Edo-period-piece Two Standing Female Figures dates back to some time between 1670 and 1690. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Nonomura Ninsei was a seventeenth-century potter. His sophisticated ceramics perfectly expressed beauty. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cambodian statues of a man and woman date back to the 11th century. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Shiva, a Cambodian statue dating back to the 11th century, is made out of sandstone. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The figure of Ganesha, the elephant-headed son of Shiva and Parvati dates back to the 11th century. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parvati depicts Parvati, the consort of the Hindu god Shiva. Parvati is known as the daughter of the Himalayas. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Saint Sambandar is a copper alloy statue of Saint Sambandar dating back to the 12th century. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Shiva Nataraja is from India, is made out of copper alloy and dates back to the late 10th century. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Shiva and His Consort Parvati depicts the god Shiva with the daughter of the Himalaya Parvati. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Court Lady, an 8th-century Northern Chinese piece, is a spirit good or a piece commissions by elites for their deceased loved ones’ tombs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The fish painted on Covered Jar symbolize harmony and vast fortune. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The motif of the dragon chasing a pearl became prominent in the 15th century. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Listeners pay attention to the exhibit’s curator as she talks about the history of the art. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

This Ming period flask depicts dragons prancing against a background of vines. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D, Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society art exhibit will be open to the public from June 27 to Sept. 5 at the Kimbell Art Museum. The exhibit features a collection of nearly 300 pieces gathered by the Rockefeller family in the years after World War II.

“What it really represents is the idea that, if you can understand the art and culture of a country, then you can start to understand the people,” Jennifer Casler Price, the curator of Asian, African, and Ancient American art at the Kimbell Art Museum, said. “You can then start to bridge those gaps. We can’t all necessarily just go live in a country or learn a foreign language, and that is why the Rockefellers wanted to bring this art to America.”

John D. Rockefeller and Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller collected nearly 300 works of art after World War II, Jennifer Casler Price, the art’s curator, said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The exhibit features pieces collected by the Rockefellers from Nepal, Cambodia, China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Japan and many more countries. Viewers are taken on a journey through history exploring how countries influenced one another and how historical events like the Silk Road affected art and culture.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

