Join us for a free family movie night at 8 p.m. Friday at Victory Forest Community Center. We are showing “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

We are partnering with the Fort Worth Police Department, and our goal is to bring the community and families together!

This will be a fun family night out. Come enjoy a great movie. Bring blankets and chairs. Snacks and drinks available for purchase to help raise money for the community centers programs.