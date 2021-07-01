Summer school kids’ laughter filled the air as they enthusiastically flew drones and launched do-it-yourself rockets.
“Mine broke. The propeller fell off,” one student said as he watched his classmate fly a drone.
Alice D. Contreras Elementary hosted a Summer Launch program event June 29, having students engage in hands-on activities like drone flying and rocket building and launching.
Summer Launch, Fort Worth ISD’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics-focused summer school program, has 15,000 enrolled students across 50 district campuses, up from last year’s 9,000 students. Inside the classroom, the students work on math and reading.
Outside, they focus on having a blast-off.
The outdoor Science Technology Engineering and Math lab “is not an everyday thing,” Pamela Carrick, assistant principal at the elementary school, said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so far.”
