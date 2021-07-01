Summer school kids’ laughter filled the air as they enthusiastically flew drones and launched do-it-yourself rockets.

“Mine broke. The propeller fell off,” one student said as he watched his classmate fly a drone.

Alice D. Contreras Elementary hosted a Summer Launch program event June 29, having students engage in hands-on activities like drone flying and rocket building and launching.

Alice D. Contreras Assistant Principal Pamela Carrick helps a student use a tablet to fly a drone. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Amelia Cortes-Rangel, principal of Alice D. Contreras Elementary, was in attendance at the Summer Launch program event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Drones are provided to students enrolled in the summer school program. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A summer school program teacher and her students fly a drone. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students engage in hands-on activities focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students at the summer school program build rockets out of paper, tape and vinyl pipe. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Summer Launch students launch the rockets they constructed. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students in the Summer Launch program cover their ears as a teacher launches their rockets in the air. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students enrolled in the Summer Launch program laugh with each other. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Summer Launch program focuses on teaching kids about science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students at the summer school program listen to a teacher’s instructions. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The students at the program use tablets to control electric cars. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A teacher at the program guides students on how to use the technology. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A group of students gets ready to head back into their classroom. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A student uses a tablet to fly a drone at the Summer Launch program. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Superintendent Kent Scribner, Chief Academic Officer Jerry Moore and Chief of Innovation Dr. David Saenz talk at the Summer Launch program event on June 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Paredes Scribner was in attendance at Alice D. Contreras Elementary on June 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

In the Summer Launch program, students learn mathematics, science, reading and technology skills. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A group of students gets ready to go outside and participate in rocket-building and drone activities. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students at Alice D. Contreras Elementary show off the rockets they built. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students watch as their teacher shows them a video on the presentation board. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Two Summer Launch students listen to their teacher give a lesson. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The students at the Summer Launch program are split by class and taken to different activities throughout the school’s campus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Summer Launch, Fort Worth ISD’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics-focused summer school program, has 15,000 enrolled students across 50 district campuses, up from last year’s 9,000 students. Inside the classroom, the students work on math and reading.

Outside, they focus on having a blast-off.

The outdoor Science Technology Engineering and Math lab “is not an everyday thing,” Pamela Carrick, assistant principal at the elementary school, said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so far.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

