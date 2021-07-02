Live TribCast: What to know ahead of the special session

After the 2021 legislative session concluded without the passage of priority elections and bail bills, Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session that will begin July 8. Those topics are expected to be tackled during the extra session.

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central on Wednesday, July 7, for a live recording of TribCast with demographics reporter Alexa Ura and politics reporters Cassandra Pollock and James Barragán as they preview the special legislative session. This conversation will be available to stream on demand shortly after it airs.

Ura is an associate editor and reporter at The Texas Tribune. As the Tribune’s demographics reporter, she covers the intersection between politics and race with an emphasis on the state’s surging Hispanic population. She also covers voting rights issues for the Tribune, where she started as a reporting fellow in 2013. She’s a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

Pollock is The Texas Tribune’s state politics reporter. She joined the Tribune full time in June 2017 after a fellowship during the 2017 legislative session. Pollock spent her first two years at the Trib as an engagement reporter, which meant her name likely landed in your inbox every weekday morning with The Brief, a newsletter on all things Texas politics and public policy. Pollock is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Journalism.

Barragán is a politics reporter for The Texas Tribune with a focus on accountability reporting. Before joining the Tribune, he worked as a statehouse reporter for The Dallas Morning News and had previous stints at the Austin American-Statesman and the Los Angeles Times. In 2021, he was a finalist for the Toner Prize for Excellence in Local Political Reporting for his coverage of Texas politics during COVID-19. A Southern California native, he received his bachelor’s degree in history from UCLA.

