Responding to community need, Fort Worth Report, a nonprofit news organization covering Tarrant County, has hired a reporter to specialize in health care coverage.

Readers identified factual, fair coverage of health care issues as a key area of need in market studies by Fort Worth Report prior to its launch this year. This position will expand the organization’s newsroom with a journalist covering public health, medicine, and the business of health care. The reporter will join the current newsroom of three reporters, three summer reporting fellows and a managing editor.

After a nationwide search, Fort Worth Report has hired Alexis Allison for this position. Allison received her master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri. She taught journalism at The School of The New York Times and served as a Spanish translator in Honduras for multiple American medical groups. Her work has appeared in the Columbia Missourian and The Kansas City Beacon. She began work July 1.

The addition of a health care reporter aligns well with Fort Worth Report’s mission to provide nonpartisan, factual coverage of issues important to those who live and work in Tarrant County. The position is being supported by Texas Health Resources, a faith-based, nonprofit health care system serving North Texans.

“When you look at the issues that people need to understand to make good, informed decisions for themselves and their families, health care is at the top of the list,” says Chris Cobler, CEO and Publisher of the Fort Worth Report. “We’re very grateful to Texas Health Resources for recognizing the need for strong, unbiased information about health care in this community, and partnering with us to help fill that information gap.”

For more information on Allison or the rest of our staff and board, visit our Who We Are page.

About Fort Worth Report: Fort Worth Report is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that launched in April 2021 to provide thoughtful coverage of city and county government, schools, healthcare, business, and arts and culture in Tarrant County. As a public service, our coverage is always free to read. Subscribe to newsletters, read coverage or donate to support our journalism at www.fortworthreport.org.

About Texas Health Resources: Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 28 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley. Texas Health access points and services, ranging from acute care hospitals and trauma centers to outpatient facilities and home health and preventive services, provide the full continuum of care for all stages of life. The system has more than 4,000 licensed hospital beds, 6,200 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 23,000 employees. For more information about Texas Health, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org.

