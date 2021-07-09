A picture containing knife

FORT WORTH M.D. SCHOOL WELCOMES 60 NEW MEDICAL STUDENTS FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING

The Class of 2025 begins Welcome Week at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine on July 12.

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 9, 2021) – Sixty new medical students at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine will be some of the first students in the nation making their return to campus for in-person learning on July 12.

“This is a remarkable step forward in restoring some sense of normalcy as we all battled with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stuart D. Flynn, M.D., the founding dean of TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine. “We are excited to welcome our third class of future physicians who have chosen medicine as their calling in spite of the challenges the medical community has faced throughout the pandemic. These students will have a unique perspective on the importance of clear and empathetic communication with patients and how that combined with new advances in medical technology can improve care for communities as a whole.”

The Fort Worth M.D. School’s unique private-public partnership between Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas Health Science Center will prepare students to be compassionate physicians, excellent caregivers and prepared to meet the challenges of the rapid advances in medicine.

The curriculum is designed to transform medical education. It does this in several ways by incorporating communications training throughout the curriculum, pairing students with patients and physicians from their first day in a Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship, world-class simulation and technology and encouraging students to be life-long learners capable of critical inquiry and medical information literacy through their scholarly pursuit and thesis.

“We set out to train medical students as Empathetic Scholars® and that skillset has proven to be invaluable to physicians all across the world throughout the pandemic,” Dean Flynn said. “We will help our medical students become outstanding physicians who treat patients with compassion, empathy and respect, leading to better outcomes and better overall community health.”

The Class of 2025 will participate in-person for Welcome Week, July 12-16, on both the TCU and HSC campuses where they will meet faculty and staff and participate in orientation activities. The week will culminate on Thursday, July 15, with a School of Medicine Learning Communities Reveal show on Facebook Live.

The incoming medical students will learn which set of Physician Development Coaches and Learning Communities they will be a part of during their time at the School of Medicine. The students will begin their academic year on July 19.

Media are invited to attend the following events

MONDAY, JULY 12

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Class of 2025 get their TCU ID’s and get the opportunity to tour the TCU campus. The event will be held at TCU Brown-Lupton University Union, located at 2901 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth, TX, 76129. Please contact Prescotte Stokes III to arrange media parking at p.stokes@tcu.edu

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Class of 2023, Class of 2024, Class of 2025 meet for the first time. The school of medicine will hold their first all-class celebration event at Pinstripes Bistro, located at 5001 Trailhead Bend Way, Fort Worth, TX, 76107.

TUESDAY, JULY 13

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Class of 2025 will be taking their headshot photos in White Coats for the first time at UNTHSC Interdisciplinary Research and Education Building (IREB), 3rd Floor Room 312, located at 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX, 76107. Please contact Prescotte Stokes III to arrange media parking at p.stokes@tcu.edu

THURSDAY, July 15

6:30 p.m. Coaching and Learning Community Welcome (FACEBOOK LIVE): Attend the Class of 2025 “Team Draft” by the Physician Development Coaches (PDCs) where students will discover their SOM team! Then, students will get to know their new teammates and coaches during the SOM Frog Camp, adapted from the TCU staple tradition. View the event on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/fwmdschool/live_videos/

FRIDAY, July 16

5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Welcome Week Picnic: After FrogCamp, all classes will be invited to a Welcome Week picnic where they mingle and play lawn games at TCU’s Dee J. Kelly Alumni & Visitors Center, 2820 Stadium Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76129. Please contact Prescotte Stokes III to arrange media parking at p.stokes@tcu.edu

Here’s a look at previous Welcome Week activities and the Coaching and Learning Communities Reveal events:

Class of 2023: https://youtu.be/-nZ8zFEla-A

Class of 2024: https://www.facebook.com/fwmdschool/videos/839916096537027

About the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine

The TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine, Fort Worth’s M.D. school, opened with a class of 60 students in July 2019. TCU and UNTHSC joined together in July 2015 to form this new allopathic medical school. The School of Medicine’s focus on communication, a first-of-its-kind curriculum and the development of Empathetic Scholars® uniquely positions the organization to radically transform medical education, improving care for future generations. To make this new school possible, the greater North Texas community stepped up to help, providing philanthropic support. The school’s current Founding Donors include Alcon, Amon G. Carter Foundation, Anita and Kelly Cox, Baylor Scott & White, The Burnett Foundation, Cook Children’s, Texas Health Resources, Mr. H. Paul Dorman, Mr. Arnold and Mrs. Harriette Gachman, Dr. John and Mrs. Priscilla Geesbreght, Sid W. Richardson Foundation, Rebecca and Jon Brumley, The Morris Foundation, Martha Sue Parr Trust, Tartaglino Richards Family Foundation, Thomas M., Helen McKee, & John P. Ryan Foundation, as well as three Anonymous donors. For more information, visit mdschool.tcu.edu

