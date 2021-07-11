Allen West had resigned as Texas Republican party chair as he's now a candidate for governor. Credit: Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune

LEWISVILLE — Former state Rep. Matt Rinaldi of Irving is the next chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

On Sunday, the State Republican Executive Committee elected Rinaldi to replace Allen West, who announced his resignation last month after a dramatic 10 months on the job and is now challenging Gov. Greg Abbott.

Rinaldi won the election on the first ballot, getting 34 votes from the 64-member SREC against three opponents. He needed 33 to win.

“We cannot lose Texas — and will not lose Texas — if we work together,” Rinaldi said in his victory speech.

Rinaldi was one of the most conservative members of the House during his time there. He lost reelection in 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated.