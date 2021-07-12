WASHINGTON & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital” or “Arlington”), a Washington, DC-based private equity firm, today announced it has, in partnership with the existing management team and founders, completed the acquisition of TRP Infrastructure Services (“TRP” or the “Company”).

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, TRP is a leading provider of safety-critical and highly regulated roadway marking and traffic control solutions primarily to state and local government end-customers, whom it serves either directly or through general contractors. TRP’s core offering focuses on recurring maintenance projects to maintain the safety of America’s roadways. The Company has a broad and diverse footprint, with operations in Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Arkansas.

Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said, “TRP has established itself as a best-in-class national provider that can leverage its scale, geographic density and professional organization to offer critical roadway services to its diverse customer base. We look forward to partnering with co-founders Rod Pekurney and Nathan Aust and the rest of the team to further build upon the Company’s well-established reputation in the industry as a provider of high-quality service and an acquirer of choice. Furthermore, we are excited to extend the Company’s impressive track record of growth alongside several macroeconomic tailwinds including the upcoming infrastructure bill in Congress and the impact of autonomous vehicles on roadway markings.”

Rod Pekurney, CEO and co-founder of TRP, said, “We believe Arlington Capital is the ideal partner for TRP as we enter our next phase of growth, and the entire management team looks forward to leveraging Arlington’s deep expertise and relationships in the state and local government sector. Together, we plan to continue our geographic and service offering expansion, while maintaining our high quality customer service and employee culture.”

Bilal Noor, a Vice President at Arlington Capital, said, “The Company’s market leading capabilities, skilled employee base, and strong customer relationships make TRP an ideal platform for future organic and inorganic growth. Furthermore, we believe TRP will play a critical role in the national mandate to improve and upgrade the country’s roadway infrastructure.”

TRP’s senior management has made substantial investments in the Company as part of the transaction and will continue to lead the Company’s strategic growth initiatives in the future.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company’s position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

About TRP Infrastructure Services

Founded in 2010 by Rod Pekurney and Nathan Aust, TRP Infrastructure Services is a provider of roadway marking (such as roadway lane line striping, reflective markers, rumble strips) and traffic control services across Texas and the U.S. Southeast. TRP has successfully provided pavement marking and traffic control services to more than 5,000 highway infrastructure projects, including complex urban interchanges, rural roadways, tollways, bridges, and city/county thoroughfares.



https://trpinfrastructure.com/