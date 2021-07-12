FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JMeds, an industry leader specializing in the delivery of DME and advanced logistics, has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as MasVida Health Care Solutions effective immediately. This rebranding strategy enhances operational efficiency and reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website launched, which will prominently feature the company’s focus on expanding their product services and solutions and growing the iconic MasVida Health brand.

MasVida Health CEO, Josh Robertson stated, “ Our commitment to our customers and partners remains our highest priority. By rebranding ourselves as MasVida Health Care Solutions and offering the industry’s most comprehensive DME to post-acute settings as well as comprehensive services and solutions, we believe that we are providing our customers with solutions that save time, money, and empower excellence.”

MasVida Health Care Solutions:

4 Hour DME Guaranteed Delivery: Comprehensive service coverage to deliver resident-ready, sanitized equipment in just 4 hours – 24-7. Guaranteed. Plus, professional techs not only deliver, but they also set up and train staff.

Reduce Time to Treat: Resident risk is reduced when the time to treatment is optimized. Getting the right equipment at the right time to the right facility is priority one.

Reduce Capital Equipment Costs: Access to the latest equipment technology to fulfill patient and resident demands quickly, minimize on-site storage and ongoing equipment maintenance.

Reduce Administrative Burden: One source. One invoice. Improved resident outcomes at a lower cost.

For more information about the name change or to learn more about MasVida Health, Inc., please visit: MasVidaHealth.com