FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ADMQ #ADMQ–ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today its wholly owned subsidiary Just Right Products, Inc. secured two more Government contracts. The first contract was from the Birdville ISD for all its catering staff. The second contract is from Johnson County Corrections for its employees. The contract also has four one-year renewal options. The annual revenue value of the two contracts is about $80,000.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “Bruce is doing great. He is performing at a success rate greater than 80% on acquiring government bids based on submissions to award ratios. Quality is a criteria we are very proud of. The Johnson County bid evaluation report had Just Right Products rated with the highest quality score. In most cases this score is derived for compiling reference reports from other government customers.”

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.