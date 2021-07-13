Corey Miller has a humble set-up at a gas station in southwest Grand Prairie. There, he serves up tacos for no more than $1.50. As Miller lovingly fries up the shells for his tacos, you get the sense this is a man, used to working hard, taking advantage of an opportunity to do something he loves.

Miller is from Flint, Michigan. The tacos he makes remind him of his childhood, where working-class residents would grab quick, cheap meals. He wants to introduce people in Texas to his roots, and give them ‘A Taste of Flint,’ the name of his business.

(Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

(Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

If you go What: Taste of Flint Taco Stand When: 11 a.m to close Where: 3095 Claremont Drive Grand Prairie Menu: Miller’s menu rotates weekly

“Cooking is like second nature to me. It comes from my heart,” Miller said. “It’s a passion of mine. I love doing it.”

Miller, who is currently living out of a hotel room, didn’t have the savings to purchase the kind of supplies normally used to outfit a new kitchen. But he jumped in anyway, because he felt called to pursue his passion for food after being laid off from his metal scrapping job.

His humble restaurant may have gone undiscovered if not for Aretha Grier, who shared Miller’s story on Facebook, urging everyone to go out and give his tacos a try.

(Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“A lot of people want to start their own business, but are held back due to fear of failing,” Grier said. “To see Cory start his business with little to nothing was inspiring.”

Her post got over 5,000 likes and over 9,000 shares. In the comments, people shared encouraging words and offered to donate money, goods and time.

Since the Facebook post, Miller said he’s seen up to a thousand customers in just one week.

“She’s just such a blessing,” Miller said of Grier. He said the support he’s received is “nothing but an act of God.”

Then, her post was shared with the popular group “Fort Worth Foodies,” where it received an additional 1,300 likes. There, people continued to send requests to support Miller.

“This is what this platform should be used for,” Brandon Gerfen said under the post. “Giving us all a voice to come together and support each other.”

Connie Bally is the administrator of the group. As she read the comments, Bally said tears began rolling down her face.

“I just love it when the group comes together for something like that,” Bally said. “I love that doors opened for him here, and the group was able to facilitate that.”

(Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Miller has big dreams of opening up a bar and grill serving a wide variety of food from barbeque to soul food. He said all the people who have come out to support him have helped him move one step closer to accomplishing his goals.

“I just want to thank them, and say it’s an honor and a privilege to serve them,” Miller said.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.