Fort Worth, TX—Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will celebrate five exceptional leaders at the annual Women of Distinction luncheon on Friday, August 27 at the Hurst Conference Center. These 2021 Women of Distinction award recipients have made significant contributions in key areas and serve as role models to the next generation of female leaders:

• Woman of Distinction: Dr. Jacquelyn Minor – Department Chair of Academic Foundations, Tarrant County College, Southeast Campus

• Outstanding Community Partner: Fort Worth TX (Chapter), The Links, Incorporated

• Lifetime Achievement: Debra Shackelford – Girl Scout Volunteer

• Rising Star: Savannah Haynes – Girl Scout Senior, Troop 3518

• Man Enough To Be A Girl Scout: Dr. Marcelo Cavazos – Superintendent, Arlington Independent School District

“Women of Distinction celebrates purpose-driven leaders who are role models and empower the girls we serve,” said Becky Burton, CEO for Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “This year’s honorees join more than 35 past recipients who inspire girls to find their voices through Girl Scouts.”

Individual tickets can be purchased at gs-strong.org/Women2021. For sponsorship information, please contact Wendy Lee at wlee@gs-top.org or 817.735.5315.

